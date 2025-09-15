Azerbaijan’s transportation and warehousing sectors see investment freefall
In the first eight months of 2025, Azerbaijan allocated 2.6 billion manat ($1.53 billion) of fixed capital investments to the transportation and warehousing sector. According to data from the State Statistics Committee, this marks a 20.3 percent decline compared to the same period last year.
