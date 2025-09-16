Azerbaijan tracks steady progress on Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband Highway
The 123.6 km Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway is 95 percent complete, with a total project length of 149.9 km. The road features 4 to 6 lanes, a width of 14-21 meters, and includes 28 bridges and 3 tunnels totaling over 12 km. So far, 950,000 m³ of asphalt and 61.38 million m³ of earthworks have been completed,
