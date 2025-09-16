Azerbaijan sheds light on top trading partners in Central Asia for 8M2025
Kazakhstan led trade with Azerbaijan from January to August 2025, with turnover exceeding $547 million, up $375.6 million. Imports from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan reached $481.6 million during this period. Uzbekistan followed with $292 million in trade, while Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan showed strong growth despite smaller volumes.
