Azerbaijan estimates reciprocal transport service turnover in 6M2025

In the first half of 2025, transport services made up 27.9% of Azerbaijan's mutual service turnover. Azerbaijani residents provided $1.7 billion in transport services to non-residents, while non-residents provided $866.1 million to Azerbaijani residents. Exports of non-oil and gas transport services rose 29.5%, imports fell 7%, boosting the surplus by 53% to $856.4 million.

