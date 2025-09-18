Azerbaijan's portfolio investments see growth in assets amid liability drop for 1H2025

During the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan experienced a substantial augmentation in its net portfolio investment assets, totaling an impressive $947.4 million. This growth trajectory was predominantly driven by the banking sector, contributing $739.9 million, followed by other sectors with a notable $206.9 million, and a modest increase in public investments amounting to $19.3 million. Net liabilities experienced a contraction of $24.9 million, predominantly attributable to a $30.9 million reduction within the public sector domain.

