Azerbaijani economy reeling in hefty chunk of U.S. investment in first half

Foreign direct investment from the United States in Azerbaijan surged to $89 billion in the first half of the year, a nearly 40% increase from last year, while Azerbaijani investments in the US jumped to $78 billion. Overall, Azerbaijan attracted over $3.2 billion in FDI and invested $1.35 billion abroad, reflecting strong cross-border economic activity.

