Azerbaijan’s social contributions experience remarkable growth

Between 2019 and 2024, official employment contracts in Azerbaijan grew by 33.6 percent. The non-oil private sector saw an 82.1 percent increase, adding over 443,000 new contracts. The wage fund reached 24.1 billion manat ($13.9 billion) in 2024, more than doubling since 2018.

