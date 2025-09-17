Azerbaijan’s social contributions experience remarkable growth
Between 2019 and 2024, official employment contracts in Azerbaijan grew by 33.6 percent. The non-oil private sector saw an 82.1 percent increase, adding over 443,000 new contracts. The wage fund reached 24.1 billion manat ($13.9 billion) in 2024, more than doubling since 2018.
