Georgia breaks ground on $300M hotel in Batumi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Georgia's Batumi has launched construction of a major new hotel project, ORBI Continental, with an investment of $300 million, Trend reports.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili.

Speaking at the event, Kvrivishvili congratulated Orbi Group on the start of the project, describing it as a significant addition to Batumi’s tourism and real estate sectors. She highlighted that the development will create 1,500 construction jobs, mostly for local residents, and generate around 2,000 direct and indirect jobs once operational.

The minister underlined the importance of such large-scale projects for Georgia’s fast-growing economy, stressing the role of construction, development, and tourism in driving sustainable growth. “Our government’s main goal is to ensure equal, sustainable, and future-oriented development, while creating a stable and transparent investment environment,” Kvrivishvili said.

Tourism, one of Georgia’s leading industries, continues to expand at record levels. According to the minister, revenues from tourism reached $4.4 billion in 2024, the highest ever, with $2 billion already generated in the first half of 2025.

Kvrivishvili emphasized that projects like ORBI Continental not only strengthen Georgia’s economic portfolio but also enhance the country’s position as a growing tourism hub in the region.