Azerbaijan-Georgia investment growth hits new heights in 1H2025

Foreign direct investment (FDI) from Georgia into Azerbaijan reached $69.1 million in the first half of 2025. This marks a 2.5-fold increase compared to the same period in 2024. At the same time, Azerbaijan invested $77.1 million into Georgia’s economy, reflecting stronger bilateral economic ties.

