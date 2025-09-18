Turkmenistan taps World FZO expertise to boost investment and FEZ projects

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 18. The Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan signed a memorandum with the World Free Zones Organization (World FZO) on the development of SEZs and cooperation at the Turkmen Investment Forum, Trend reports.

The 2025 Forum (TIF) will be held on September 18-19 in the Avaza National Tourist Zone. Under the theme "National Potential, Global Partnerships," it showcases the country's economic potential and attracts foreign investment. It brings together business leaders, government officials, and experts to discuss investment opportunities in key sectors of the economy.

The document on cooperation was signed by the Minister of Finance, Mammetguly Astanagulov, and Yerbol Bukharbayev, Head of the World FZO Regional Office for Central Asia.

The agreement aims to deepen cooperation, which represents the interests of more than 1,200 free zones and industrial parks worldwide.