Turkmenistan showcases Awaza Programme of Action at IAEA conference

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 19. As part of its participation in the 69th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Turkmenistan’s Permanent Mission to the IAEA organized a side event titled “Awaza Programme of Action: Atoms for LLDCs”, Trend reports via Turkmen Embassy in Austria.

The event brought together IAEA member state delegations, diplomatic representatives, and experts from the IAEA and FAO. A special video address was delivered by Rabab Fatima, UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries, and Small Island Developing States.

Participants discussed how nuclear technologies can support LLDCs in areas such as food and water security, healthcare, climate resilience, and trade integration. The event served as a platform to explore solutions for advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and implementing the Awaza Programme of Action for 2024–2034.

Turkmenistan’s experience in using nuclear technologies for medical purposes, particularly in cancer treatment, was highlighted. The country’s cooperation with the IAEA in constructing the International Scientific and Clinical Oncology Center in Ashgabat was also praised as a significant contribution to regional healthcare development.