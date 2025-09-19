Uzbekistan, Tajikistan deepen energy cooperation ahead of winter season

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 19. Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Daler Juma, held a meeting with Uzbekistan’s Minister of Energy, Jurabek Mirzamahmudov, to discuss a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, Trend reports.

The discussions focused in particular on coordinating electricity exports and imports for the 2025–2026 autumn-winter period, as well as exploring the possibilities for natural gas supplies from Uzbekistan to Tajikistan during this time.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan's natural gas imports from Uzbekistan amounted to 119 million cubic meters in the first half of 2025, which is a decrease of 37.5 million cubic meters or 24 percent compared to the same period in 2024.