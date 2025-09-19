Uzbekistan sees surge in tourism and study trips to Japan

Photo: National Statistics Committee

Uzbekistan reports a significant rise in travel to Japan in the first seven months of 2025, with 1,700 citizens visiting the country—1.6 times more than the same period last year. Most trips were for tourism, followed by visits to relatives, study, official business, and medical treatment.

