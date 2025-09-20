Uzbekistan and UN set sights on media capacity building and broader co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 20. Sherzod Asadov, Press Secretary of the President of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with Stéphane Dujarric, Assistant Secretary-General and Spokesperson for the United Nations in New York, to discuss key issues related to strengthening bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the Press Secretary’s post on Telegram.

“I was pleased to note the traditionally close interaction and mutual support between our services in organizing media coverage of joint Uzbekistan–UN events, including high-level visits,” Asadov wrote.

“Particular attention was given to prospects for implementing joint projects aimed at sharing experience and enhancing the capacity of journalists, including through the opportunities provided by various UN structures and institutions. In this context, we expressed our readiness to create conditions for the broad participation of representatives of our media in covering initiatives jointly implemented by Uzbekistan and the UN,” he added.

Earlier, it was also announced that the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, will pay a working visit to New York from September 20–24 to participate in the events of the 80th Jubilee Session of the United Nations General Assembly.