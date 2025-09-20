Uzbekistan faces grid challenges amid renewable energy surge, PwC says

Uzbekistan is rapidly expanding its renewable energy sector, but its aging power grid faces significant challenges in meeting rising electricity demand. Transmission bottlenecks, skill shortages, and reliance on imported components highlight the hurdles the country must overcome as it aims to increase installed capacity from 1 GW in 2023 to 23.6 GW by 2035.

