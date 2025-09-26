TotalEnergies scales AI deployment across upstream assets with Cognite

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. TotalEnergies, a leading integrated energy company, and industrial AI specialist Cognite announced a new phase of their strategic partnership aimed at scaling AI and data deployment across all TotalEnergies’ upstream assets worldwide, Trend reports.

Under the three-year initiative, Cognite’s industrial data and AI platform will cover the entire value chain, from drilling to production, enabling the company to harness the full potential of its industrial data to enhance operational performance.

The collaboration seeks to make complex data AI-ready, improving data accessibility, analysis accuracy, and decision-making. TotalEnergies expects the initiative to support dynamic visualization of assets, monitor critical equipment, and accelerate AI-driven operational improvements across its global sites.

“This partnership marks a new milestone in our digital transformation,” said Namita Shah, President of OneTech at TotalEnergies. “By unifying our industrial data globally and making it AI-ready, we are creating the conditions to accelerate AI solutions that will enhance safety, operational efficiency, and environmental performance.”

Girish Rishi, CEO of Cognite, added, “TotalEnergies isn’t just embracing digital transformation; they are accelerating their entire operation. By establishing an AI-ready data foundation, we’re equipping their teams to unlock insights and improve performance across all assets.”

The initiative reflects TotalEnergies’ broader ambition to position data and AI as strategic levers for delivering more reliable, sustainable, and efficient energy.