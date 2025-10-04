Credit allocations rise in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur in Sep. 2025
Credit investments in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur have grown, reaching around 517 million manat and 13 million manat respectively, supported by both national and foreign currency loans.
