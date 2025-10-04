Azerbaijan weighs up deals via its national payment systems in Aug. 2025
In August 2025, transactions via Azerbaijan's Instant Payment System reached 242.2 million manat ($142.5 million), up 2.5 times from last year. The number of transactions rose by 14 times to 900,000. Meanwhile, the LVPCSS volume was 3.97 billion manat ($2.34 billion), down 11.6 percent.
