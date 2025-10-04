Uzbekistan, World Bank discuss expansion of clean energy initiatives in buildings

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 4. A meeting was held between the Ministry of Economy and Finance’s “Clean Energy for Buildings in Uzbekistan” project team and representatives of the World Bank, Trend reports.

The World Bank delegation included Senior Energy Specialists Irina Voitekhovich and Joern Huenteler, alongside other sector staff. Representing Uzbekistan were Ziyoviddin Badriddinov, Director of the National Agency for Energy Efficiency; Boburbek Egamov, Director of the Joint Projects Implementation Unit under the Ministry of Economy and Finance; Project Manager Talat Nurillaev; and other officials.

Throughout the deliberations, stakeholders engaged in a robust exchange of perspectives regarding the orchestration of project initiatives within designated pilot districts. Critical focal points encompassed the expeditious advancement of project execution via the strategic involvement of a global consultancy and the augmentation of collaborative synergies with the National Agency for Energy Efficiency.



At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties reiterated their dedication to enhancing synergies and facilitating the robust execution of current initiatives.



Under the auspices of the “Clean Energy for Buildings in Uzbekistan” initiative, underwritten by the World Bank, a comprehensive overhaul of more than 800 social sector facilities nationwide is slated for execution.

