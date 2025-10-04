Iran relies on nation's Lorestan for its export flow to Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4.​ Iran depends primarily on its western province of Lorestan for the bulk of its exports to Kazakhstan, said Mohammad Khaki, President of the Lorestan Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture Trend reports.

Speaking at a trade event between Lorestan and Kazakhstan, Khaki stated that the province contributes to several of Iran’s main exports to Kazakhstan. The event was attended by Ontalap Onalbayev, Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Tehran, and other officials.

According to Khaki, Iran is currently sending a handful of key products over to Kazakhstan: dairy delights, ceramic creations, petrochemical treasures, polymer wonders, and greenhouse goodies. A slice of these products is whipped up in Lorestan and sent off to Kazakhstan.

Khaki added that Lorestan also has promising potential in agriculture, processing industry, construction materials, polymers, and pharmaceuticals, which could foster new collaboration between the two countries.

He noted that recently, a bunch of Kazakh entrepreneurs have thrown their hat in the ring, looking to join forces with Lorestan in the realms of healthcare and agriculture. A cooperation agreement between the Lorestan Chamber of Commerce and the Kazakh trade delegation is expected to be signed, creating better conditions for investment and trade relations.

Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Iran reported that During the initial semester of the current fiscal year, the bilateral trade volume between the two nations attained approximately $245 million, with Kazakh exports constituting $144 million and Iranian exports comprising $101 million.

The Lorestan Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture is a regional, non-profit, non-governmental organization in Iran, functioning as a local affiliate of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines & Agriculture (ICCIMA). It seeks to enhance the economic growth of Lorestan province by assisting its members, comprising traders, exporters, importers, farmers, and ranchers. The chamber serves as a platform for debate and collaboration among enterprises, offers guidance to governmental entities, facilitates business networking, and aids in local and international trade.

