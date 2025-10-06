Turkmenistan and ADB review legal framework and upcoming projects

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 6. Rashid Meredov, Turkmenistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Artur Andrysiak, resident mission director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Turkmenistan, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The convening concentrated on enhancing synergies between Turkmenistan and the ADB, with a specific focus on the critical importance of ongoing discourse among Turkmen governmental entities, financial stakeholders, and ADB leadership.



The parties engaged in a dialogue regarding the enhancement of the legal architecture governing bilateral collaboration and conducted a comprehensive assessment of the advancement of initiatives earmarked for execution in Turkmenistan with the involvement of ADB.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) established its operational footprint in Turkmenistan upon the nation’s accession in August 2000, initiating a collaborative development partnership and operational engagements concurrently within that fiscal year. The ADB's engagement in Turkmenistan is centered around strategic regional frameworks such as the CAREC Program, facilitating economic diversification and enhancing interconnectivity within the region.

