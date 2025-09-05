Kazakhstan's Tokayev speaks for AI in oil and gas domains

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 5. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, speaking at the solemn ceremony in Akorda during the congratulation of workers in the country’s oil and gas sector, pointed out that the domestic oil and gas sector has its work cut out for it when it comes to technological modernization, especially with the need to jump on the artificial intelligence bandwagon, Trend reports.

According to the president, modern technologies ought to pull their weight in streamlining the extraction, transportation, and processing of oil and oil products.

“The domestic oil and gas industry must meet modern requirements. It is extremely important to introduce clean and advanced technologies into the sector. It is necessary to intensify geological exploration work and focus on the discovery of new fields,” the president emphasized.

He also articulated that, to effectively navigate the complexities of global competition, Kazakhstan fundamentally requires a workforce equipped with specialized competencies.



“It is imperative to engage a cohort of knowledgeable, youthful professionals within the sector and optimize the utilization of human capital.” It is imperative that educational frameworks undergo iterative enhancements while the operational efficacy of research institutions is optimized for maximal output. The proficient execution of these initiatives will enable us to cultivate a just, strong, clean, and prosperous Kazakhstan,” Tokayev emphasized.

