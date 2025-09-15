France's oil imports from Azerbaijan descend in 8M2025
From January to August 2025, Azerbaijan exported 81,700 tons of crude oil and related products to France, worth $41.3 million. Compared to the same period last year, export value rose by $15.8 million, while volume decreased by 8,011 tons. France ranked 18th among Azerbaijan’s top oil export destinations during this time.
