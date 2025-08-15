Kyrgyzstan’s economy shows strong growth in 7M2025 with diverse sector growth

Photo: lietuvos-bankas

Kyrgyzstan’s GDP showed significant growth in the first seven months of 2025 compared to the previous year. This increase was driven by strong expansion in pharmaceutical production, food and tobacco products, rubber and plastics, wood and paper, chemicals, petroleum refining, and mineral extraction. Additionally, construction, trade, and agriculture sectors experienced positive growth during this period.

