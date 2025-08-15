Kyrgyzstan’s economy shows strong growth in 7M2025 with diverse sector growth
Photo: lietuvos-bankas
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP showed significant growth in the first seven months of 2025 compared to the previous year. This increase was driven by strong expansion in pharmaceutical production, food and tobacco products, rubber and plastics, wood and paper, chemicals, petroleum refining, and mineral extraction. Additionally, construction, trade, and agriculture sectors experienced positive growth during this period.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy