Kazakhstan crowns Zolotaya Korona as kingpin of remittance market in July 2025

Photo: Zolotaya Korona

In July 2025, the "Zolotaya Korona" system maintained its dominance in Kazakhstan's international remittance market, handling 89.6 percent of transactions and 86.7 percent of transfer volume. However, competitors like Western Union and MoneyGram gained traction, with market shares of 6.5 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

