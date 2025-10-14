Kazakhstan aims to dig deeper and go digital in oil and gas, Tokayev says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 14. Further development of existing fields remains a key priority for Kazakhstan’s oil and gas industry, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the anniversary event of Lukoil, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

“Of particular importance are large-scale geological exploration projects for deep processing of raw materials, digitalization, introduction of artificial intelligence technologies, and, of course, investments in people and the social sphere,” he said.

According to Tokayev, Lukoil fully supports these priorities, and the sides will continue to achieve new success in developing their strategic partnership.

“I express my sincere gratitude to all employees of the company who contribute to our country’s progress,” the president added.