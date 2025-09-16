President of Kyrgyzstan issues stern reprimand to mayor of Osh city

Photo: Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 16. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has issued a formal reprimand to Jenishbek Toktorbayev, mayor of Osh city, for improper performance of his official duties, Trend reports via the administration of the president.

The reprimand was announced in accordance with Article 71 of the Constitution, Clause 8 of Presidential Decree No. 175 dated June 4, 2025, and Article 88 of the Labor Code.

Meanwhile, it was found that Toktorbayev did not meet the required ethical standards, which resulted in disciplinary action. The move highlights the government’s commitment to enforcing accountability among public officials.

Toktorbayev was appointed mayor of Osh on January 23, 2025