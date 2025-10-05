Attempt to stage "Maidan" in Georgia failed - PM Kobakhidze

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that an alleged attempt by the opposition to spark unrest and seize power in the country has failed, describing it as the fifth such effort in recent years, Trend reports.

Speaking at a briefing at the Georgian Dream party headquarters, Kobakhidze claimed that members of the former ruling party, the United National Movement (UNM), had sought to organize what he called a “Maidan” in Georgia - a reference to the 2014 street protests in Ukraine.

“As is known, the attempt to overthrow the government has failed. Over the past four years, we have witnessed the fifth attempt to organize a ‘National Maidan’ in the country,” the Prime Minister said.