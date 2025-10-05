Georgian State Security Service discovers large quantity of weapons and ammunition in Tbilisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. As a result of operational-search activities of the State Security Service (SSG) of Georgia, a large quantity of firearms, ammunition and explosives were discovered, the State Security Service of Georgia says, Trend reports.

According to the information, Georgian citizen B.Ch., acting on orders from a representative of a military unit operating in Ukraine, acquired weapons and ammunition. The group he led planned to forcibly seize the Presidential Palace in Tbilisi on October 4 and commit sabotage.

As a result of preventive measures taken by the State Security Service, several members of the group were neutralized, and weapons and explosives were discovered hidden in a forest near Tbilisi.

The person who manufactured the control panel capable of detonating the detonator was also identified. An investigation into his actions is underway. B.Ch. has been placed on the wanted list, and a criminal case has been opened.

Investigative measures regarding the incident are ongoing.