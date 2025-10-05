France announces new government composition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. On October 5, French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced the composition of the new government, which includes 18 ministers, Trend reports.

Twenty-six days after his appointment by President Emmanuel Macron, the former defense minister has retained a cabinet structure largely similar to that of his predecessor, François Bayrou, reappointing 13 current ministers. Appointments to more junior positions are expected to be announced in the coming days to complete the government’s formation.

The key members of the new government are:

• Elisabeth Borne – Minister of National Education, Higher Education, and Research

• Manuel Valls – Minister of Overseas Territories

• Gérald Darmanin – Minister of Justice

• Bruno Retaillod – Minister of the Interior

• Catherine Vautrin – Minister of Labor, Health, Solidarity, and Family Affairs

• Bruno Le Maire – Minister of the Armed Forces

• Roland Lescure – Minister of the Economy, Finance, Industrial, and Digital Sovereignty

• Rachida Dati – Minister of Culture

• Eric Voert – Minister of Territorial Organization and Decentralization

• Jean-Noël Barrot – Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs

• Agnès Pannier-Runacher – Minister of Ecology, Biodiversity, Forests, Marine, and Fisheries

• Annie Genevard – Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty

• Amélie de Montchalin – Minister of Public Accounts

• Naïma Mouchou – Minister of Transformation and the Civil Service, Artificial Intelligence, and Digital Technologies

• Philippe Tabaro – Minister of Transport

• Marina Ferrari – Minister of Sport, Youth, and Community Life

• Aurora Berger – Minister of Gender Equality and the Fight against Discrimination, Government Spokesperson

• Mathieu Lefebvre – Minister for Parliamentary Relations