IDD releases Summer 2025 Edition of Baku dialogues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. The Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD) at ADA University is pleased to announce the publication of the Summer 2025 edition of Baku Dialogues, its flagship English-language quarterly policy journal.

This edition features analytical articles that reflect ongoing discussions on regional politics, multilateral diplomacy, and global challenges.

The main interview of this issue is conducted with Mr. Yalchin Rafiyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The interview titled “Azerbaijan’s Multilateralist Posture” explores how Azerbaijan navigates its multilateral diplomacy, outlining its key priorities and approaches within various international institutions.

The issue also highlights Azerbaijan’s growing role in the green energy agenda. The article explores regional integration efforts through the Caspian–Black Sea Energy Corridor and the country’s contributions to energy security.

The article titled “The D-8 and Azerbaijan: The “Islamic Eight” and the Ongoing Shift in the Global Balance of Power” examines Azerbaijan’s position within this platform and the prospects for expanded cooperation.

In addition, the issue presents discussions on the opportunities arising from Azerbaijan’s membership in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), a regional initiative promoting security and cooperation in Central and South Asia, as well as ways to optimize the country’s chairmanship of the platform.

Another key title, “Shifting Geopolitics,” offers insights into the transformations in global power dynamics and the evolving roles of major international actors. Here, the first article examines the current state and future possibilities of the European Union by assessing its potential pathways for transformation. The next article, titled “Why the U.S. Should Embrace Israel-Azerbaijan Alignment” highlights how the bilateral partnership between Azerbaijan and Israel reflects broader trends in global politics, while also emphasizing its potential to expand and benefit the United States.

To read or download the full issue, please visit bakudialogues.ada.edu.az.