Baku set to host 15th Azerbaijan-Belarus intergovernmental commission meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27.​ Azerbaijan's Baku will host the 15th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Belarus on October 28, 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The session will be co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan and Co-Chair of the Commission, Samir Sharifov, and Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus, Natalia Petkevich.

Discussions will focus on the implementation of the Roadmap for Cooperation covering the years 2024-2025, as well as opportunities for joint projects in industry, agriculture, mechanical engineering, urban development, pharmaceuticals, vocational education, transport and logistics, trade, and investment.

The statement added that the delegations, led by the co-chairs, are also scheduled to visit the Fuzuli and Aghdam districts in Azerbaijan on October 29, 2025, where they will review several ongoing projects.

