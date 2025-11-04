Azerbaijan discloses allocation for presidential scholarships and social support in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. A total of 2.1 billion manat ($1.2 billion) will be allocated to finance presidential scholarships and 465 million manat ($273.4 million) for targeted state social assistance in 2026, the draft law “On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026 said, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, it was discussed at today's meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship.

According to the document, of the social protection and social security expenditures planned for 2026, a sum of 2.1 billion manat ($1.2 billion) is earmarked for financing old-age, disability, survivor's, and other social benefits to the population, pensions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, pensions paid to war invalids, persons with disabilities for general reasons, war veterans, and families of martyrs, 465 million manat ($273.4 million) for targeted state social assistance, and 141.2 million manat ($83.05 million) for financing expenses related to paid public works.