Kazakhstan, Saudi company explore mining and metallurgy partnerships

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 30. Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Madiyar Menilbekov, held talks with Fahd Al-Enezi, CEO of Ajlan & Bros Mining & Metals, to discuss prospects for collaboration in the mining and metallurgy sector, Trend reports via Kazakh MFA.

The discourse centered around prospective collaborative initiatives and the amplification of commercial alliances between entities from Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia. Fahd Al-Enezi underscored Kazakhstan’s robust economic framework, lucrative investment landscape, and conducive business environment, articulating a keen interest in fostering synergistic partnerships with indigenous enterprises.



Ambassador Menilbekov reiterated Kazakhstan’s dedication to fostering investor engagement and establishing conducive frameworks for sustainable partnerships within the sector.

