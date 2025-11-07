Azerbaijan evaluates output of hydrocarbons from its Oil Rocks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. As many as 181.8 million tons of oil have been produced from the Oil Rocks field since its commissioning in Azerbaijan as of November 1 this year, Trend reports via the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

Throughout the designated reporting interval, a total of 14.2 billion cubic meters of gas was extracted from the field.

Oil Rocks is the first oil city built at sea and the place where industrial oil extraction began in the open sea. The first oil produced here on November 7, 1949, laid the foundation for a new stage in the history of Azerbaijani and world energy. Since that day, Oil Rocks has played an important role in the development of Azerbaijan's oil and gas industry.

To note, the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is the exclusive operator of the Oil Rocks field. In contrast to other international firms engaged in significant oil and gas fields in Azerbaijan via Production Sharing Agreements (PSAs) with SOCAR, such as the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field overseen by a bp-led consortium, the operations at Oil Rocks are exclusively administered by SOCAR's Oil and Gas Production Department.

