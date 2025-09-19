CIS council gives nod to 2026 emergency notification inspection plan in Dushanbe

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 19. The Interstate Council for Natural and Man-Caused Emergency Situations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has approved the 2026 inspection schedule for mutual emergency notifications during a meeting held in Dushanbe, Trend reports via the CIS Executive Committee.

The event gathered representatives from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and the CIS Executive Committee. The participants reviewed the implementation of decisions made over the past two years and discussed pressing issues in the field of disaster prevention and response. Particular attention was given to strengthening interagency cooperation to ensure effective fire, industrial, nuclear, and radiation safety across the region.

The council also considered updates on the work of key organizations involved in scientific research, high technology, and personnel training in the field of emergency management. The results of recent CIS Rapid Response Corps exercises were reviewed, with participants agreeing to conduct such drills once every four years. The next exercises are scheduled for 2029.

In addition, the meeting included a discussion on preparations for the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster and the adoption of the 2025-2026 Action Plan for cooperation in the field of natural and man-made emergencies.

The next session of the Interstate Council is expected to be held in Kazakhstan in 2026.