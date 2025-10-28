Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan and Belarus discuss facilitation of reciprocal cultural events

Azerbaijan Materials 28 October 2025 11:31 (UTC +04:00)

Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28.​ Holding mutual cultural days, organizing youth forums, and expanding city twinning initiatives within the framework of Azerbaijan-Belarus cooperation have made a significant contribution to strengthening humanitarian relations between the two countries, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at the 15th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus, co-chaired by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and his Belarusian counterpart Natalya Petkevich, being held in Baku.

The assembly further evaluated the enhancement of synergies across the domains of cultural exchange, educational frameworks, athletic initiatives, and youth policy development.

