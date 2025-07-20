Azerbaijani media played key role in combating disinformation during Patriotic War - Hikmat Hajiyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 20. Azerbaijani media managed to cope with the disinformation that the country faced during the 44th war, said Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration within the framework of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, the development of Azerbaijani media during the period of the country's independence was accompanied by serious challenges and intense struggle.

"Azerbaijan faced a powerful wave of disinformation, manipulation and psychological warfare directed against the state and society.

The culmination of this information attack was the 44 days of the Patriotic War. We witnessed large-scale disinformation campaigns against Azerbaijan. However, Azerbaijani journalists and media did not just provide accurate facts and data - they fought to destroy the entire system of lies built against Azerbaijan and its people. I am glad to note that thanks to professionalism, unity and international cooperation, we were able to achieve success in this information war," Hajiyev emphasized.

About 140 foreign guests from 52 countries are participating in the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, including representatives of more than 30 news agencies, 7 international organizations, about 80 media structures, as well as other specialized organizations. The forum under the theme “Digital Pathways: Strengthening Information and Media Resilience in the Age of AI” is being held from July 19 to 21, 2025.