President Ilham Aliyev appoints new ambassador to Saudi Arabia - decree

Politics Materials 27 October 2025 16:46 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev appoints new ambassador to Saudi Arabia - decree
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27.​ Mutallim Mirzayev has been appointed as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed a decree confirming the appointment.

Under the decree, Mutallim Mirzayev will assume his duties as Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Saudi Arabia.

