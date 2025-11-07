Latvia and India strengthen diplomatic and economic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Latvia and India took place in Riga on November 5, 2025.

The discussions were led by State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia Andžej Viļumsons and Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs of India Sibi George, Trend reports.

The consultations looked into current issues in bilateral relations and dug into opportunities for closer cooperation in the economic sector. The officials also discussed EU–India relations, collaboration within international organizations, and regional and global security matters.

Prior to the consultations, Secretary (West) Sibi George met with Latvian Minister of Foreign Affairs Baiba Braže. The minister emphasized that India is an important partner for both Latvia and the European Union, noting the steady growth of economic cooperation. The parties also exchanged views on achieving lasting peace in Ukraine and maintaining international pressure on Russia through sanctions.

During the consultations, both sides highlighted the positive dynamics of Latvia–India bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to continue an active political dialogue. They also expressed readiness to enhance cooperation during Latvia’s membership in the UN Security Council in 2026–2027, focusing on shared priorities such as international peace, security, and sustainable development.

State Secretary Viļumsons underscored Latvia’s consistent position in supporting efforts for a durable and just peace in Ukraine and the importance of maintaining international pressure on Russia. He stressed the need to prevent the circumvention of sanctions, particularly in the energy sector, through the use of “shadow fleets” or third-country infrastructure.

The Indian delegation was introduced to the activities of Latvian companies operating in India and to the rapidly growing Latvian technology sector, including its potential in dual-use and defense applications.

Secretary George reiterated India’s interest in deepening cooperation with the European Union and shared his perspective on geopolitical developments in the Indo-Pacific region, including the impact of border disputes on regional stability.

The previous round of Latvia–India political consultations took place in New Delhi in 2022.

In 2024, India opened its embassy in Riga, and in March 2025, the country’s first resident ambassador, Namrata S. Kumar, officially began her tenure. Latvia has maintained an embassy in New Delhi since 2014.

As to economic relations, India's principal exports to Latvia comprise medicines, textiles, plastics, chemicals, and base metals, whereas Latvia predominantly sends base metals, machinery, wood products, chemicals, and optical instruments to India, indicating a burgeoning and equitable bilateral economic relationship. Prominent Latvian enterprises such as Valmiera Glass Fiber and Olainfarm are engaged in the Indian market, with increasing collaboration observed in advanced sectors including cybersecurity and innovation.

