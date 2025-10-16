Azerbaijan’s business renaissance takes root in Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur
The number of business entities in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur continues to grow, with over 5,000 companies and more than 98,000 individual entrepreneurs now active in the regions
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy