Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Uzbekistan and Italy's strategic partnership takes center stage in Rome

Economy Materials 16 October 2025 12:48 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan and Italy's strategic partnership takes center stage in Rome
Photo: Baxtiyor Saidov/ X

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 16. Bakhtiyor Saidov met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome and discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, the country's Foreign Minister wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

“We discussed the positive momentum in Uzbekistan–Italy relations as part of our Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed our mutual commitment to expanding cooperation across all areas,” Saidov wrote.

“Italy holds a special place as one of Uzbekistan’s closest partners in Europe. I look forward to continuing our joint efforts to strengthen our partnership, grounded in trust, friendship, and a shared commitment to development,” he added.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Italy has nearly tripled in recent years, driven by a growing range of mutual supplies and strengthened economic cooperation.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more