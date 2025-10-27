IFC, partners provide $340M loan to modernize Enerjisa’s power grid in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has announced a landmark sustainability-linked loan to Enerjisa Enerji A.Ş., a leading private utility company in Türkiye, aimed at refurbishing earthquake-damaged infrastructure and modernizing the power grid across its distribution regions, Trend reports.

The funding is part of a $340 million debt package in Turkish lira equivalent, provided by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO), Green for Growth Fund (GGF), and IFC. IFC’s contribution is a six-year local currency loan of $150 million.

The investment will repair critical infrastructure damaged in the February 2023 earthquakes, improving electricity access for residents and supporting economic recovery. It will also enhance Enerjisa’s grid across regions serving over 22 million people and expand electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, supporting Türkiye’s energy transition and sustainable transportation goals.

“Resources from international financial institutions are more than financing—they are strategic levers for sustainable growth,” said Philipp Ulbrich, CFO of Enerjisa. “Through modernization and EV network expansion, we are leading Türkiye’s energy transition and creating long-term value.”

Laura Vecvagare, IFC Regional Head of Infrastructure and Natural Resources, added: “Reliable energy infrastructure drives economic growth and job creation. This financing will help modernize Enerjisa’s network, repair earthquake-damaged assets, and support Türkiye’s renewable energy ambitions.”

IFC also assisted Enerjisa in establishing its first sustainability financing framework, setting performance indicators including energy efficiency improvements and greater representation of women in senior management.

This investment aligns with the World Bank Group’s strategy to strengthen resilient, sustainable energy infrastructure and supports the reconstruction of regions affected by the 2023 earthquakes.