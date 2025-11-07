ING details price forecasts on precious metals until 2027
Dutch banking group ING is putting their cards on the table, predicting gold will hit $3,400 per ounce, silver will shine at $39 per ounce, aluminum will weigh in at $2,600 per ton, and zinc will climb to $2,800 per ton by 2025. Looking ahead to 2026, they expect gold to soar to $4,200 per ounce, silver to sparkle at $49.75 per ounce, aluminum to nudge up to $2,700 per ton, and zinc to rise to $2,900 per ton. Come Q4 2025, the prices are set to hit the ground running at $4,000 per ounce, $49 per ounce, $2,600 per ton, and $3,000 per ton.
