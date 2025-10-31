Azerbaijan and Hungary strengthen bonds in high-level diplomatic talks (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Hungarian counterpart, Péter Szijjártó, on the sidelines of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

The ministers discussed the prospects for developing the existing strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Hungary and cooperation within regional and international organizations, as well as future plans and projects.

Minister Bayramov emphasized that the ongoing political dialogue, mutual visits and contacts, as well as mechanisms such as strategic dialogue and political consultations, play an important role in advancing the partnership between the two countries.

The sides exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral cooperation areas, including economy, trade, investment, energy security, renewable energy resources, humanitarian affairs, education, and culture. They underlined the importance of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Hungary in further strengthening economic ties and exploring new opportunities in this direction.

The meeting also highlighted that the development and transmission of renewable energy represent a key component of the strategic partnership. In this regard, the parties noted the importance of continuing efforts to advance the Black Sea Submarine Cable and Green Middle Corridor initiatives.

Minister Bayramov expressed gratitude for Hungary’s contribution to reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

The ministers also exchanged views on regional security issues and other matters of mutual interest.

