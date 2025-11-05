Azerbaijan, UK explore defense and military cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5.​ Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, met with Stephen Doughty, Minister for Europe, North America, and the Overseas Territories of the United Kingdom, Hajiyev wrote on his X page,Trend reports.

"Today I had a productive meeting with Stephen Doughty, Minister of State for Europe, Northern America and Overseas Territories of the UK, in a spirit of strategic partnership. Discussed to deepen and widen our relations to new areas, such as connectivity, artificial intelligence, cyber security, digitization, education, as well as defense and military cooperation. Also wished the best of luck to both Qarabağ and Chelsea teams in tonight’s match!" the post reads.