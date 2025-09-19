Azerbaijani Army commemorates 2nd anniversary of anti-terror measures (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Pursuant to the plan approved by the Minister of Defense, the Azerbaijan Army is conducting a series of events on September 19 to commemorate the second anniversary of the anti-terror operation, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement, Trend reports.

The events focus on promoting patriotism and strengthening the moral, psychological, and combat readiness of military personnel.

As part of the series of events, the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of Azerbaijan was honored with a minute of silence, followed by the playing of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Within the events, military personnel viewed documentaries, video materials, as well as photo and book exhibitions dedicated to the Patriotic War and the anti-terror operation.

Speakers at the ceremonies proudly emphasized that the anti-terror operation, conducted on September 19–20, 2023, received high commendation from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, who described it as a historic mission that made an unparalleled contribution to sustainable peace, security, and stability in the South Caucasus region.

The events emphasized the historical significance of the successful anti-terror operation conducted by the brave Army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the full restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, and the provision of constitutional order and state sovereignty throughout the entire country.

