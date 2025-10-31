Azerbaijan’s defense minister engages in key CIS security talks in Kazakhstan

Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, General Colonel Zakir Hasanov, is on a working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan to participate in the meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As part of the visit, Colonel General Z. Hasanov and the military leadership of other participating countries visited the park named after the 28 Panfilov Guardsmen and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

Then, at the meeting held in Almaty city, current military cooperation and future tasks were discussed.

At the end of the meeting, a signing ceremony of the final documents was held.