AzInTelecom organized tree-planting campaign in Aghdam (PHOTO)

“AzInTelecom” LLC organized a tree-planting campaign in the liberated village of Khidirli in the Aghdam district.

The campaign, dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, was attended by the management and employees of “AzInTelecom” LLC, including veterans of the Patriotic War currently working at the company.

The event began with a moment of silence in honor of the martyrs, followed by the launch of the campaign. As part of the initiative, more than 500 pine trees were planted in the liberated territories of Aghdam. Initial watering and agrotechnical care were provided.

The campaign aimed to expand green areas in the territories liberated from occupation, restore ecological balance, and promote environmental awareness.

It was carried out with the support of the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts and the “Qayıdış könüllüləri”.