Azerbaijan, Romania deepen media partnership through national agencies (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5.​ An Azerbaijani delegation on an official visit to Romania met with Claudia-Victoria Nicolae, Director General of the Romanian National News Agency (AGERPRES), on November 5 to discuss deepening cooperation between the national news agencies of both countries, Trend reports via the Media Development Agency.

The meeting focused on expanding information exchange and implementing joint media projects. Claudia Victoria Nicolae highlighted AGERPRES’s activities within international media networks, including the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA) and the European Union (EU) Media Forum. She emphasized the importance of enhancing collaboration with Azerbaijan in the field of information and expanding mutual exchange of news and photos.

Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC), Vugar Aliyev, noted that long-standing cooperation between AZERTAC and AGERPRES provides a solid foundation for a reliable partnership in regional and international information spaces. He added that future cooperation may include experience sharing, training programs for journalists, and the development of joint media products.

Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov discussed the application of new communication technologies in the media sector and the prospects of cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI)-based news production. He underlined that sharing innovative approaches and experiences could contribute to the advancement of media systems in both countries.

Chairman of the Audiovisual Council Ismat Sattarov stressed the importance of learning from Romania’s experience in regulating audiovisual and digital media platforms and improving public oversight mechanisms.

Continuing the discussion on AI applications, both sides explored the use of EU technologies in digitizing photo archives, restoring historical materials, and automating classification processes. They reached a preliminary agreement to develop joint pilot projects and exchange expertise in these areas.

During the meeting, attended by Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Romania Gudsi Osmanov, the Azerbaijani delegation was briefed on the AGERPRES archives, which include historical photo and video materials documenting bilateral visits, meetings of heads of state, and cultural events from the past century to the present day.

The two sides also agreed to organize a joint photo exhibition showcasing the evolution of Romanian-Azerbaijani relations from the Soviet period to modern times, reflecting the enduring friendship and shared history between the two nations.

